NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 97,188 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the first quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

