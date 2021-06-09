Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $35.49 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products accounts for approximately 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $35,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

MWA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

