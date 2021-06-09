New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $67.38 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $67,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 145,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,059,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,446,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 333.9% in the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 277,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $9,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

