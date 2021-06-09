New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

