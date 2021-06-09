New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $69,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.