New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,733 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $55,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,311.53 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $845.86 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,948.81 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.84.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

