New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,711 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $64,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 46,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $313.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

