Newtek Business Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NEWT opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $835.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.