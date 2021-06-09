NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.09

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

