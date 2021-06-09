NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

