NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Reaches $899.17 on Major Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $899.17 or 0.02553538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $409,122.31 and $68,119.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00957107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.64 or 0.09356396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00050350 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 455 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

