NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $290.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NICE traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE has a one year low of $181.76 and a one year high of $288.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

