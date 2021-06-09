Nick Keveth Buys 5 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, for a total transaction of £145.05 ($189.51).

AVON stock opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,244.46. The firm has a market cap of £865.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.