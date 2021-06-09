NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend Sells 9,032 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

