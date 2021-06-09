Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NIO by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NYSE NIO opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.