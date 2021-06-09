Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

