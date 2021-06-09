Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.64 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 304,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 799,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 702.0% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,426,940 shares valued at $3,063,013,897. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

