Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

