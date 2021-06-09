Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,240. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.