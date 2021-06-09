Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 490 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

