Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pool by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.