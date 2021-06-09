Noked Israel Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Ellomay Capital accounts for approximately 0.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.13% of Ellomay Capital worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.