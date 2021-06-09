Noku 1-Day Volume Tops $8,516.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $8,516.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noku Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

