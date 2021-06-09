Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $253.17 or 0.00682156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $827,917.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,165 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.