Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,461. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

