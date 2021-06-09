Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

NSC opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.