Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

