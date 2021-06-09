Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of SHAK opened at $100.65 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

