NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $71,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,952. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $102.36 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

