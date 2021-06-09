Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.36.

OSH traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,903,967 shares of company stock valued at $474,987,043. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

