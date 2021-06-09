Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Observer has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $314,749.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00913027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.40 or 0.08968798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049275 BTC.

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

