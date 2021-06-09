Oded Shein Sells 6,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CONN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

