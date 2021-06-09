Oikos Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $17,318.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00207628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.45 or 0.01369548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.99 or 0.99565288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

