OLO (NYSE:OLO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

Several research firms have commented on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 731,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

