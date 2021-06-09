Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,418 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $127.58. 52,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,688. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $121.16 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

