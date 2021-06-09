Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.89. 236,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.33. The stock has a market cap of $946.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock valued at $592,339,911 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.