Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 10,663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 117,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

