Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $436.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

