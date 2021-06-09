Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. 68,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

