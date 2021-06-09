Omnia Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.