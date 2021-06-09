OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.262 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

OMVKY opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.