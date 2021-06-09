Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

ONTX stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

