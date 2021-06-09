One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.90

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLP shares. Aegis started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

