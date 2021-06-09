OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.47

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 48923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

OCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

