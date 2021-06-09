OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 5650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.59.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 196,361 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

