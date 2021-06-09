Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 867 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.36. 173,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,962,350. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.