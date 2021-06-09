Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. The stock had a trading volume of 267,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The company has a market capitalization of $492.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

