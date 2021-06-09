Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. 340,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,539,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

