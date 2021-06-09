Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. 176,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

