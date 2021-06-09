Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.